Federal Highway Administration Virtual Career Information Session
When:
Wed. Dec 7, 2022, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
The Federal Highway Administration in partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project is hosting a virtual career information session on December 7, 2022, from 2-3pm EST.
During this session, participants will learn about the agency, why it is a great place to work, what opportunities, and special hiring authorities are available for Veterans and how to apply for a federal government opportunity.