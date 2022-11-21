 Skip to Content
Federal Highway Administration Virtual Career Information Session

When:

Wed. Dec 7, 2022, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

The Federal Highway Administration in partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project is hosting a virtual career information session on December 7, 2022, from 2-3pm EST.

During this session, participants will learn about the agency, why it is a great place to work, what opportunities, and special hiring authorities are available for Veterans and how to apply for a federal government opportunity.

Last updated: