Virtual Networking Workshop

Join us for this FREE, hour long virtual workshop!

What to expect:

Free - all of our services are provided at no cost to Veterans or their spouses.

If you have one, bring a job description for the type of position you’re looking for. We can help you prepare by giving you tips specific to the job you want.

SSV’s new Career Coaching Corner brings Counselors and HR Industry Experts to you live to discuss current trends in the Veteran Job Search space. Each episode will include topics specifically chosen to improve the speed and quality of your Veteran job search as well as live Q&A to help get you hired faster.