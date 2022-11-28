Joint Base San Antonio Hiring Event
When:
Thu. Dec 8, 2022, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
1395 Chaffee Road
San Antonio , TX
Cost:
Free
You are invited to attend our upcoming career fair, attendance is free! This is your chance to meet directly with hiring managers looking to HIRE Vets!
Hybrid Career Fair Format:
In-person
- Location - Sam Houston Community Center
- Time - 11 am - 1pm
Virtual
- Link will be provided closer to event
- LIVE Time: 3 pm - 5 pm (Employer will be interviewing)
- Login up to 7 days to leave your resume