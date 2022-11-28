 Skip to Content
Joint Base San Antonio Hiring Event

When:

Thu. Dec 8, 2022, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

1395 Chaffee Road

San Antonio , TX

Cost:

Free

You are invited to attend our upcoming career fair, attendance is free! This is your chance to meet directly with hiring managers looking to HIRE Vets!

Hybrid Career Fair Format:

In-person

  • Location - Sam Houston Community Center
  • Time - 11 am - 1pm

Virtual

  • Link will be provided closer to event
  • LIVE Time: 3 pm - 5 pm (Employer will be interviewing)
  • Login up to 7 days to leave your resume
