Army VS Navy 38 Challenge

When: Sat. Dec 10, 2022, 8:00 am – 9:30 am ET Where: Philadelphia Art Museum 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy Philadelphia , PA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

On December 10th, the morning of the Army / Navy game, The 38 Challenge is introducing a new event hosted at the Rocky Steps at the Philadelphia Art Museum. This event is incredibly significant as the participants in attendance are at the core of who The 38 Challenge was created to serve; warriors, both athletes and military, who have experienced brain injuries and who may struggle to reach out for help due to the mental health stigma. The workout will consist of 38 minutes of running up the rocky steps, doing 38 push-ups, 38 squats and 38 sit ups.