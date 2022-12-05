VetCTAP - Veteran Career Transition Assistance Program
When:
Mon. Feb 13, 2023, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
VetCTAP program is free of charge, but you must pre-register. There will be pre-work and follow-up assignments to be completed outside the classroom.
Let us help you get the career you want...today! Learn how to:
- develop a powerful resume
- effectively network
- interview with confidence
- and more
These interactive and highly informative virtual classes are scheduled Mon & Wed evenings from 6-9pm Pacific Time (3 hours) for 4 weeks. Plan on attending them all.