Semper Fi & America's Fund
When:
Mon. Jan 30, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join MVCN with special guest Karen Hetherington, Director of Case Management for the Semper Fi & America’s Fund, a non-profit that assists catastrophically wounded, ill and injured service members. Ms. Hetherington will share about Semper Fi & America's Fund's programs and answer questions.
Semper Fi & America's Fund offers a Caregiver Support Program encompassing a variety of activities, education, support tools and resource connections designed to assist the spouses, parents, siblings, extended family members, or close friends who drop everything to care for a catastrophically wounded, critically ill or injured service member. The Caregiver Support Program provides different types of events to suit the busy schedules of our caregivers.
Come learn how Semper Fi & America's Fund can help you!