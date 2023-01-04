So Many Veterans, So Many Stories

Join the US Department of Veterans Affairs Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (CFBNP) as we host a webinar with our partners to help connect Veterans to VA benefits, programs and services. This free event is open to Veterans, their families, beneficiaries and other veterans service organizations aimed at improving the lives of Veterans and military families.

Guest Speaker: Mr. Danny Devine, Executive Director, NCA Engagement and Innovation