Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Pre-Need and Burial Eligibility

When:

Wed. Jan 25, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Join the US Department of Veterans Affairs Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (CFBNP) as we host a webinar with our partners to help connect Veterans to VA benefits, programs and services. This free event is open to Veterans, their families, beneficiaries and other veterans service organizations aimed at improving the lives of Veterans and military families.

Guest Speakers: Mr. Jay Dalrymple, Director, NCA Scheduling Office                                                                                                                                 Mr. Steve Ecker, Assistant Director, NCA Scheduling Office

