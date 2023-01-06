How Life Insurance can Protect and Fund your Veteran Business, presented by UTA Community Navigator
Learn how life insurance policies can fund collateral assignments, protect your business and retain employees.
When:
Thu. Jan 19, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
You'll learn:
- What kind of policies fund collateral assignments required by commercial lenders
- Buy/sell agreements
- Retaining employees through key person
- Insurance banking on whole life
- Protecting your business through life insurance