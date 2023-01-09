Job Fair at Naval Station Norfolk
When:
Thu. May 4, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Vista Point Center
1754 Massey Hughes Drive
Bldg. Q-88
Norfolk , VA
Cost:
Free
RecruitMilitary and DAV are hosting an in-person hiring and networking event held exclusively for the military community at Vista Point Center on Naval Station Norfolk. This high-impact event will run for 4 hours and provides you with direct access to exclusive companies who wish to hire and retain military talent.
By simply registering for this event, you will become visible to all attending recruiters. Please ensure you are uploading and using your current resume.See more events