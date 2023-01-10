RACGWVI Subcommittee Veteran Engagement Session

More details https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m28d51b38cde634d9c5c94a8f05b8d58b Password: GWVets1991! Join by phone: (Toll-free) 1-833-558-0712, Access code is 2763 972 4848

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Research Advisory Committee on Gulf War Veterans’ Illnesses (RACGWVI) will host two Veteran Engagement Sessions (VES) for 1990-91 Gulf War Veterans (GWV) who want to raise questions and/or share their experience about Gulf War Illness (GWI). The VES will be followed by a parent meeting of the RACGWVI. These meetings help the RACGWVI to gain knowledge and information needed to fulfill its mission. All events will be both virtual and in person at the Oahu Veterans Council and Center, 1298 Kukila St, Honolulu, Hawaii. These meetings are free and open to the public.

Veteran Engagement Sessions

The VES will occur in two sessions on Feb 7. The first session begins at 2:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. Hawaii Standard Time), and the second begins at 6:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. HST). Family members, caregivers and any others interested in research related to the health of 1990-91 Gulf War Veterans (GWV) are also welcome.

The focus of the engagement sessions is to listen to GWV share their stories concerning GWI and to ask GWV for their input on several GWI related questions. What health problems concern you most about the 1990-91 Gulf War? What treatments have helped you manage your Gulf War health problems? What aspect of your GWI most affects your quality of life? What helps you most to manage these interferences? If you could tell the VA Secretary one thing about being a GWV with GWI, what would it be?

