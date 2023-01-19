Sesame Street: Talking to Children about Grief and Military Death by Suicide

Join us for a conversation with Dr. Andrew Moon and Anna Carbone of Sesame Workshop about Sesame Workshop's grief resources for children, parents, and providers. This important conversation will cover how to talk to young children about death by suicide or grieving the loss of a loved one, how to care for yourself during grief, and where to find critical support. Sesame Workshop has 50 years of experience in serving and supporting children.

Dr. Andrew Moon is a dynamically oriented, clinical psychologist, with a career focus on trauma, suicide prevention, and the emerging adult population, and has a passion for supervision, education, and training. Dr. Moon received his doctorate from Loyola University Maryland, where he benefitted from a variety of clinical experiences, including work in college counseling, community mental health, and the prison system. Dr. Moon went on to complete an accredited internship with James Madison University and a fellowship with The George Washington University. Prior to his current role with the Department of Defense Suicide Prevention Office, he gained experience in the field as lead for