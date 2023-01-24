Protecting the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act Benefits from Identity Theft Scammers
When:
Wed. Feb 1, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
- Click the VA IT Campus link.
- If you are a VA employee or contractor with an active PIV badge, select the “Continue with PIV card” option. If you are unable to use the PIV option, please “Use email and password instead.” If this will be your first time, please “Register” for a VA IT Campus account.
- Click “Register” for the event.
- Click “Add to calendar” and then click “Save.”
- Open the calendar download appearing in the lower left of your screen.
- Click “Save” and close.
For the Veteran community, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Privacy Service is hosting its first VA Privacy in Action Speaker Series event of the year in recognition of Identity Theft Awareness Week 2023.
Benefits
- Provide the Veteran community the opportunity to learn how to protect your privacy when engaging in online activities such as social media, browsing, shopping, and personal finances.
- Identify personal information never to disclose, signs of risky websites and offers, and how to spot suspicious account activity.
- Learn how to report and recover from identity theft, as well as protect VA benefits such as those provided by the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.
REGISTER TODAY!
See more events