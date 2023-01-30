Job Fair at Fort Bliss
When:
Thu. Sep 28, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm MT
Where:
Centennial Banquet & Conference Center
11199 Sergeant E Churchill Street
Fort Bliss , TX
Cost:
Free
RecruitMilitary and DAV are hosting an in-person hiring and networking event held exclusively for the military community at the Centennial Banquet & Conference Center at Fort Bliss, TX. This high-impact event will run for 4 hours and provides you with direct access to exclusive companies who wish to hire and retain military talent.
By simply registering for this event, you will become visible to all attending recruiters. Please ensure you are uploading and using your current resume.See more events