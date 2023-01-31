IRS Information Session for Individuals with Disabilities (Schedule A)

Join us as we discuss and answer questions about the unique hiring paths (Schedule A) available to individuals with disabilities.

At the IRS, we believe in the abilities of all our employees, and we’re committed to hiring qualified individuals at all levels of our organization. Our goal at the IRS, as an employer of individuals with disabilities, is to be a model within the federal government and for companies in the private sector.

During this information session, we will provide an overview of IRS benefits, the Schedule A hiring program and documentation requirements, how to apply for positions with the IRS, and provide tips for creating an effective resume. We will also have HR Specialists available to answer questions that you have about the application process. ASL interpreters will be available during the event.

About Schedule A:

Schedule A is an Excepted Service appointing authority for Federal agencies to tap into a diverse talent pool of individuals with disabilities without going through the (often-lengthy) traditional hiring process. Eligible applicants must be a person with severe physical, psychiatric, or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities, or intellectual disability, psychiatric disorders, muscular or neurological disorders. Other less obvious disabilities are also subject to eligibility such as lupus, AIDS, diabetes, or heart disease. Other groups that may apply using the Schedule A appointment authority are disabled veterans with a 30% or more rating from the Department of Veterans Affairs or Department of Defense. The Schedule A appointment is two (2) years; however, individuals are eligible for conversion to a permanent position with the IRS upon successful completion of the Schedule A appointment.

Register today!