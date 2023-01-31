Navigate the USAJobs.gov Application Process

The government job search can be confusing and frustrating even if you do everything right. But the benefits of working in a government organization can be life changing. In this hour-long discussion, we'll share advice on how to be sure your application is actually reviewed and increase the chance of landing one of these highly coveted positions.

Still Serving Veterans’ Career & Transition Counselors have received exclusive training directly from The Office of Personnel Management (OPM), who operates the USA Jobs Website.

TOPICS:

Navigating the USAJobs site

Understanding Career Pathways

Targeting a Resume for USAJobs

When to apply

Understanding Eligibilities

So Much More!

We’ll first spend time on the topic discussion and then open the conversation to help troubleshoot your job search experience and network with other Veterans. Q&A may extend beyond the hour to ensure everyone is helped.

What to expect:

Free - all of our services are provided at no cost to Veterans or their spouses.

Who can attend? Active duty, Reserves, National Guard, Veterans, Military Spouses

If you have one, bring a job description for the type of position you’re looking for. We can help you prepare by giving you tips specific to the job you want.

If you’d rather talk with a career counselor one-on-one before you attend a workshop, Click here to set up an appointment - Virtual or in-person at the Huntsville, AL or Phenix City, AL/Chattahoochee Valley Still Serving Veterans Offices