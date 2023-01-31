Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Job Search Strategies

When:

Thu. Feb 23, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Register

In this one hour discussion we will share top steps to ensure you find your best job, as quickly as possible.

TOPICS:

  • How to decide exactly what job you want
  • Create a plan for quick success
  • What are your resources?
  • Who can help me?
  • Staying positive?
  • …and much more

We’ll first spend time on the topic discussion and then open the conversation to help troubleshoot your job search experience and network with other Veterans. Q&A may extend beyond the hour to ensure everyone is helped.

What to expect:

Free - all of our services are provided at no cost to Veterans or their spouses.

Who can attend? Active duty, Reserves, National Guard, Veterans, Military Spouses

If you have one, bring a job description for the type of position you’re looking for. We can help you prepare by giving you tips specific to the job you want.

 

See more events

Last updated: