Job Search Strategies
When:
Thu. Feb 23, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
In this one hour discussion we will share top steps to ensure you find your best job, as quickly as possible.
TOPICS:
- How to decide exactly what job you want
- Create a plan for quick success
- What are your resources?
- Who can help me?
- Staying positive?
- …and much more
We’ll first spend time on the topic discussion and then open the conversation to help troubleshoot your job search experience and network with other Veterans. Q&A may extend beyond the hour to ensure everyone is helped.
What to expect:
Free - all of our services are provided at no cost to Veterans or their spouses.
Who can attend? Active duty, Reserves, National Guard, Veterans, Military Spouses
If you have one, bring a job description for the type of position you’re looking for. We can help you prepare by giving you tips specific to the job you want.
