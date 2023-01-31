Job Search Strategies

In this one hour discussion we will share top steps to ensure you find your best job, as quickly as possible.

TOPICS:

How to decide exactly what job you want

Create a plan for quick success

What are your resources?

Who can help me?

Staying positive?

…and much more

We’ll first spend time on the topic discussion and then open the conversation to help troubleshoot your job search experience and network with other Veterans. Q&A may extend beyond the hour to ensure everyone is helped.

What to expect:

Free - all of our services are provided at no cost to Veterans or their spouses.

Who can attend? Active duty, Reserves, National Guard, Veterans, Military Spouses

If you have one, bring a job description for the type of position you’re looking for. We can help you prepare by giving you tips specific to the job you want.