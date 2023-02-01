Patriot Boot Camp

When: Thu. Feb 9, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: DAV National Headquarters 860 Dolwick Drive Erlanger , KY

Who: DAV, the congressionally chartered voice of America’s disabled veterans, will welcome a new cohort of entrepreneurs in the military and veteran community for the first DAV Patriot Boot Camp of the new year. In addition to nearly 50 participants, DAV will host dozens of mentors and leading business experts, including several from the Northern Kentucky-Cincinnati area. This is the only such event currently planned at the organization’s headquarters for 2023.

What: DAV Patriot Boot Camp provides training, mentorship and networking for current and future business owners in the military and veteran community. Founded in 2012 by tech venture capitalists, DAV acquired Patriot Boot Camp in January 2022 and hosted its first event for a small group of alumni that July.

The three-day boot camp will include presentations and panels covering an array of topics, including common legal startup mistakes, marketing and sales, and how to rock an elevator pitch. It will culminate in a pitch competition among 10 selected entrepreneurs and a follow-up digital contest for three finalists.

Thursday, Feb. 9, 9 a.m.: First full day of sessions begins

First full day of sessions begins Friday, Feb. 10, 6–9 p.m.: Team building event at Flying Axes, 100 W. 6th St., Covington

Team building event at Flying Axes, 100 W. 6th St., Covington Saturday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m.–noon: Pitch competition

Where: DAV National Headquarters, 860 Dolwick Drive, Erlanger, KY 41018

RSVP to Elizabeth DePompei to confirm media access to events.