San Diego Veterans Job Fair

When: Thu. Dec 14, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm PT Where: 1895 Camino del Rio S San Diego , CA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

RecruitMilitary and DAV are hosting an in-person hiring and networking event held exclusively for the military community at the Scottish Rite Event Center: 1895 Camino Del Rio South. This high-impact event will run for 4 hours and provides you with direct access to exclusive companies who wish to hire and retain military talent.

By simply registering for this event, you will become visible to all attending recruiters. Please ensure you are uploading and using your current resume.