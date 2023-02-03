Talents ASCEND Walkthrough
Wed. Mar 1, 2023, 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm ET
Free
Join the Future of Hiring
We know time is important. The less time it takes someone to find their next career, the better it is for them, their family, and their community. We have translated thousands of miiltary and civilian occupations into the transferable skills employers are looking for. Our AI Powered platform removes the barriers of a resume and applying for jobs online. Our skills matching program makes the human connection using unique data sets and an algorithm. Here’s how our program works:
- Candidates Create a FREE skills profile based on your experience and/or occupation, education & training, licenses, and certifications.
- Complete your career preferences to indicate your desired work location, availability, and salary requirements.
- That’s it. Employers’ job profiles will be matched with you based on your skills and traits. They will contact you for an interview.
