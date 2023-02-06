Skip to Content
National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic

When:

Sun. Mar 26, 2023, 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm MT

Where:

16 Kearns Road

Snowmass Village , CO

Cost:

Free

A world leader in rehabilitation, the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic provides nearly 400 profoundly disabled Veterans with training and rehabilitation every year. Veterans with TBIs, spinal cord injuries, visual impairments, amputations and other severe disabilities are challenged to overcome perceived limitations through adaptive skiing, sled hockey, scuba diving, rock wall climbing, education and other activities. 

