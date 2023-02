Family Day: Month of the Military Child

When: Sat. Apr 8, 2023, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: National Museum of the Marine Corps 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy Triangle , VA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Join us at the National Museum of the Marine Corps as we celebrate Month of the Military Child! This event will include programs that highlight the history of the month's celebrations and will feature fun activities that the whole family will enjoy!



Questions? Contact: wesley.barta@usmcu.edu