Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Wellness Wednesday: Are You Prepared for the Financial Challenges in Retirement

When:

Wed. Mar 15, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Are You Prepared for the Financial Challenges in Retirement to discuss helpful strategies and common strategies and creating a secure future. The classes focus on a different aspect of financial literacy every third Wednesday of each month.

#WellnessWednesday seminars are conducted live, offered free of charge to transitioning service members, Veterans and their families, and offer the opportunity to ask questions of a qualified financial counselor. VA partners with @Prudential Financial Services. to provide these classes. Sign up at Register: Are You Prepared for the Financial Challenges in Retirement Learn more at: prudential.com/Veteran

