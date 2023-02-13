Wellness Wednesday: Are You Prepared for the Financial Challenges in Retirement

Are You Prepared for the Financial Challenges in Retirement to discuss helpful strategies and common strategies and creating a secure future. The classes focus on a different aspect of financial literacy every third Wednesday of each month.

#WellnessWednesday seminars are conducted live, offered free of charge to transitioning service members, Veterans and their families, and offer the opportunity to ask questions of a qualified financial counselor. VA partners with @Prudential Financial Services. to provide these classes. Sign up at Register: Are You Prepared for the Financial Challenges in Retirement Learn more at: prudential.com/Veteran