Lifeline Horse Rescue-LETS Program Spring Open House
When:
Sat. May 6, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
22600 Robin Ct
Gaithersburg , MD
Cost:
Free
Meet adoptable horses, learn more about EAGALA model equine-assisted therapy and volunteer opportunities. Learn about resources for veterans and servicemembers. Bring family and friends and enjoy being outdoors at the farm.
Tentative schedule:
10:00-12:00 Pony rides and cavalry demo.
12:00-12:45 EAGALA equine-assisted therapy demo.
10:00 - 2:00 Food, music, activities for kids, vendors, resource tables, tour the stables.