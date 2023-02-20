Skip to Content
Lifeline Horse Rescue-LETS Program Spring Open House

When:

Sat. May 6, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

22600 Robin Ct

Gaithersburg , MD

Cost:

Free

M﻿eet adoptable horses, learn more about EAGALA model equine-assisted therapy and volunteer opportunities. Learn about resources for veterans and servicemembers. Bring family and friends and enjoy being outdoors at the farm.

Tentative schedule:

1﻿0:00-12:00 Pony rides and cavalry demo.

1﻿2:00-12:45 EAGALA equine-assisted therapy demo.

1﻿0:00 - 2:00 Food, music, activities for kids, vendors, resource tables, tour the stables.

