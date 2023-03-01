Skip to Content
Veteran and Caregiver Summit

When:

Wed. Mar 22, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT

Where:

Ascarate Park Pavillion

6900 Delta Drive

El Paso , TX

Cost:

Free

Please RSVP to save a seat: By email at epcountyhiddenheroes.com or cdwyer@epcounty.com or by phone at 915.875.8570 x3

Back by popular demand! the second Veteran and Caregiver Survivorship and Estate Planning.  Topics Include:

  • Veteran Benefits
  • Survivor Benefits
  • Burial Planning
  • Ft. Bliss Cemetery
  • Wills and Advanced Directives
  • VA Caregiver Program
  • Estate & Financial Planning 
