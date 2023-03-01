Veteran and Caregiver Summit
When:
Wed. Mar 22, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT
Where:
Ascarate Park Pavillion
6900 Delta Drive
El Paso , TX
Cost:
Free
Please RSVP to save a seat: By email at epcountyhiddenheroes.com or cdwyer@epcounty.com or by phone at 915.875.8570 x3
When: March 22-March 23, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
Back by popular demand! the second Veteran and Caregiver Survivorship and Estate Planning. Topics Include:
- Veteran Benefits
- Survivor Benefits
- Burial Planning
- Ft. Bliss Cemetery
- Wills and Advanced Directives
- VA Caregiver Program
- Estate & Financial Planning