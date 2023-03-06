Benefits & Hiring Fair
When:
Thu. Mar 16, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
Multiplex at Cramton Bowl
220 Hall Street
Montgomery , AL
Cost:
Free
Veterans, transitioning service members, spouses, families and caregivers are invited to the VA Alabama Economic Development Initiatives (EDI), a benefits and hiring fair, March 16-17, 2023, at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. Learn about the wide range of VA benefits and resources available to the Veteran and military communities.