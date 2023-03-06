Skip to Content
Benefits & Hiring Fair

When:

Thu. Mar 16, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Multiplex at Cramton Bowl

220 Hall Street

Montgomery , AL

Cost:

Free

When: March 16-17, 2023 9:00 am-3:00 pm

Veterans, transitioning service members, spouses, families and caregivers are invited to the VA Alabama Economic Development Initiatives (EDI), a benefits and hiring fair, March 16-17, 2023, at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. Learn about the wide range of VA benefits and resources available to the Veteran and military communities.

