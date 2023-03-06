2023 Stand Down

When: Fri. Apr 21, 2023, 8:45 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Catawba Valley Community College - Tarlton Complex 2550 US HWY 70 SE Hickory , NC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

All veterans in western North Carolina are invited to attend the 2023 Foothills Stand Down. The day will start with breakfast provided and served by area veterans. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to meet with Veteran's Administration personnel, County Veteran's Services Officers, local and statewide providers to talk about the opportunity to receive and apply for benefits and services.

Services available to those who attend will be medical care, dental needs, blood pressure checks, vision care, and other medical necessities. Employment resources will be available to include job services, resume' assistance, and free tax preparation. There will be military surplus items available to veterans including boots, clothing, duffle bags, blankets, and more as available. Attendees will receive personal hygiene items, camping supplies, and shoes/work boots (if available). Mental health and pastoral counseling/chaplain services will be on site.

Lunch will be provided, as well as, fellowship with veteran volunteers and veteran advocates. It is the hope that each attendee will be able to connect with needed services and build camaraderie with fellow veterans.