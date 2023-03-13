claims clinic Plus

PACT Act : If you served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War, or Post 9/11 era or had toxic exposure in service you may be entitled to VA benefits under a new law that expanded eligibility. Come learn more about filing a claim, and hear VA leadership speak on the PACT Act and Recognize Vietnam War Veterans (Presentation on March 24 at 10 a.m.).

When: Thu. Mar 23, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: National Guard Armory 1225 Bluff Rd, Columbia, SC 29201

Hours:

Thursday, March

23rd and Friday,

March 24th: 9am–3pm

Saturday, March

25th: 9am–2pm

• VA Disability Compensation and Pension claims

filing and assistance for Veteran and Widow

benefits

• Veteran Readiness and Employment benefits

• VA Life Insurance, Home Loan, and Education

information

• VHA Health Care benefits and on-site

enrollment

• VA National Cemetery Administration Memorial

Benefits

• Mental health counseling resources

• Homeless, low-income housing and vocational

support services

• Volunteer and employment opportunities

• VA Mobile Vet Center

• Vendors and services from community partners

And much more!

*COVID safety measures will be enforced in accordance with current State or Federal guidelines

Location: National Guard Armory 1225 Bluff Rd, Columbia, SC 29201