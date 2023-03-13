claims clinic Plus
PACT Act : If you served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War, or Post 9/11 era or had toxic exposure in service you may be entitled to VA benefits under a new law that expanded eligibility. Come learn more about filing a claim, and hear VA leadership speak on the PACT Act and Recognize Vietnam War Veterans (Presentation on March 24 at 10 a.m.).
When:
Thu. Mar 23, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
National Guard Armory 1225 Bluff Rd, Columbia, SC 29201
Cost:
Free
Hours:
Thursday, March
23rd and Friday,
March 24th: 9am–3pm
Saturday, March
25th: 9am–2pm
• VA Disability Compensation and Pension claims
filing and assistance for Veteran and Widow
benefits
• Veteran Readiness and Employment benefits
• VA Life Insurance, Home Loan, and Education
information
• VHA Health Care benefits and on-site
enrollment
• VA National Cemetery Administration Memorial
Benefits
• Mental health counseling resources
• Homeless, low-income housing and vocational
support services
• Volunteer and employment opportunities
• VA Mobile Vet Center
• Vendors and services from community partners
And much more!
*COVID safety measures will be enforced in accordance with current State or Federal guidelines
Location: National Guard Armory 1225 Bluff Rd, Columbia, SC 29201