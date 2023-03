Veterans Coffee and Camaraderie - Greensboro, NC

8:30 am – 10:00 am. Golden Corral, 4404 Landview Dr. These Veteran Coffees will be held on the 3rd Thursday of every other month. May 18, July 20, September 21 & November 16. Thanks to the Golden Corral and Health Team Advantage, the Breakfast Buffet and a beverage will be free to our attendees..