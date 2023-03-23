ACP Presents: Be Part of Something Bigger at Nucor - Online

Be a part of something bigger at Nucor. Find careers with a military-friendly employer.

Nucor, a Fortune 100 company, ranked number one in its industry on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list, is a diversified efficient industrial steel manufacturer. Among other things, Nucor values teamwork, courage, ownership, innovation and safety. Veteran teammates have found that joining Nucor was an almost seamless transition from the military.

Join us and hear from Nucor Teammates and Veterans about their experiences transitioning to civilian life and a finding a rewarding career at Nucor.

Tune in to hear success stories from Steven Migliore (Veteran and Melt Shop Manager), Jamie Bennett (Veteran and Talent Strategy teammate), Chris Olvera (Veteran and Structural Supervisor) and Marc Brooks (Manager, Talent Acquisition).

This is one you won't want to miss!

Join us on LinkedIn or Facebook Live for this event: https://www.linkedin.com/company/american-corporate-partners/mycompany/…