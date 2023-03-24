Creating Calmness Workshop - Online

Please join the American Red Cross on June 20th at 8 PM Eastern Time for a Creating Calmness Workshop.

Creating Calmness: a virtual workshop that teaches stress-management and relaxation techniques for service members, veterans, their families, caregivers of veterans, and those who support the military and veteran communities. This will be a live, facilitated discussion around the challenges of living through times of stress. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group.