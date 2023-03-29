Ballantyne Breakfast - Charlotte, NC
First Wednesday of every month
When:
Wed. Apr 5, 2023, 7:30 am – 8:30 am ET
Where:
Another Broken Egg Cafe
11324 N. Community House Road
Charlotte , NC
Cost:
Free
Join area Veterans 7:30am-8:30-am for Breakfast and networking at Another Broken Egg Cafe on the first Wednesday of every month.
Veterans joining for the first time eat free!
Invite your friends and we will see you soon.
VETERANS BRIDGE HOME: A stronger community. One Veteran at a time.
Point of Contact: Steven Cole
(980) 999-2303
scole@veteransbridgehome.org