Hiking & Socializing - Southern Pines, NC

Join our monthly hiking meet up at Weymouth Woods! Open to all. Strollers & dogs are welcome!

When: Sat. Apr 8, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm ET Where: Weymouth Woods 555 East Connecticut Ave. Southern Pines , NC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Let's hit the trails!

Are you looking for some outdoor exercise? Looking for your military and/or Veteran community? Need some new friends or network?

Meet up at the Weymouth Center parking lot 555 East Connecticut Ave. Southern Pines.

Every second Saturday at 11 A.M.

Cancelled if rains