We CARE Veterans Fair- Rome, GA

We CARE Veterans Fair is a one-day, free event for Veterans of all ages to learn about and apply for local, state, and federal benefits they earned through military service.

When: Thu. May 18, 2023, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm ET Where: ROME Georgia Civic Center 400 Civic Center Drive Rome , GA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

United Military Care and The Home Depot are proud to bring the We CARE Veterans Fair to the Rome, Georgia Civic Center on Thursday, May 18th, from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm.

This FREE event is for Veterans of all ages and their families to sign up for VA benefits, start a VA claim, get help with social security, aging, and mental and physical health, along with opportunities to meet with other Veterans in your community.

You can download a FREE admission ticket here or receive one at the door on the day of the event. All parties accompanying a Veteran are admitted free.

Watch the video of the Chairman of the Atlanta Vietnam Veterans Business Association as he comments about our fair in Cobb County held in 2022.

Please contact United Military Care at 770-973-0014 or by email at info@unitedmilitarycare.org with questions about the Rome We CARE Veterans Fair.