Interagency Veterans Advisory Council Quarterly Meeting - Online
Featuring Special Asst. to The President Julie Rodriguez, Inspector General of the Navy VADM John Fuller, and Asst. Dep. Under Secretary Brianne Ogilvie
When:
Wed. Apr 26, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join ZoomGov Meeting
Meeting ID: 161 105 8332
Passcode: hZ^WXQ&9fw
One tap mobile
+16692545252,,1611058332#,,,,*6846427964# US (San Jose)
+16468287666,,1611058332#,,,,*6846427964# US (New York)
Dial by your location
+1 669 254 5252 US (San Jose)
+1 646 828 7666 US (New York)
833 568 8864 US Toll-free
Meeting ID: 161 105 8332
Passcode: 6846427964
The meeting agenda includes:
- Healthcare Research: How VA Physician Researchers Improve Care for Veterans
- Keynote Speaker: U.S. Navy in 2023, Window into the Navy IG Office, and why Veterans/Military Spouses Matter
- Keynote Address: Unity-of-Effort in Intergovernmental Collaboration
- Keynote Presentation: VA PACT Act Overview
- Service Update – Emerging Issues; Award Program, Memorial Day
