Interagency Veterans Advisory Council Quarterly Meeting - Online

Featuring Special Asst. to The President Julie Rodriguez, Inspector General of the Navy VADM John Fuller, and Asst. Dep. Under Secretary Brianne Ogilvie

When:

Wed. Apr 26, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

More details

Join ZoomGov Meeting

Meeting ID: 161 105 8332

Passcode: hZ^WXQ&9fw

One tap mobile

+16692545252,,1611058332#,,,,*6846427964# US (San Jose)

+16468287666,,1611058332#,,,,*6846427964# US (New York)

Dial by your location

        +1 669 254 5252 US (San Jose)

        +1 646 828 7666 US (New York)

        833 568 8864 US Toll-free

Meeting ID: 161 105 8332

Passcode: 6846427964

The meeting agenda includes:

  • Healthcare Research: How VA Physician Researchers Improve Care for Veterans
  •  Keynote Speaker: U.S. Navy in 2023, Window into the Navy IG Office, and why Veterans/Military Spouses Matter
  • Keynote Address: Unity-of-Effort in Intergovernmental Collaboration
  •   Keynote Presentation: VA PACT Act Overview
  •  Service Update – Emerging Issues; Award Program, Memorial Day

 

