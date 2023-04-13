Run For The Warriors - Jacksonville, NC

Hope For The Warriors will once again bring their flagship event of the Run For The Warriors to Jacksonville.

HOPE will host this 5k and 10k event, with a virtual component, alongside the logistical direction and course execution of Elite Feats. Civilians and Military community all invited to attend, with military discounted pricing.



HOPE touches will be fully integrated throughout this event with a focus on Memorial Mile. There will also be a heavy branding presence on bibs, t-shirts, CVN tent, HOPE tent & merchandise sales, step & repeat photo finish, VIP SM guest speaker, and more.

Run Registration Site: https://events.elitefeats.com/preview/d16bc67edb4148a6ade2b3b8739e3730

Run Facebook Event: https://fb.me/e/11kFQBeD6