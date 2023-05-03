Bourbiz San Antonio (Veteran/Mil Spouse Resource Networking Event)

When: Wed. Jun 21, 2023, 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT Where: The Brick 108 Blue Star San Antonio , TX Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Bourbiz is the Veteran and military spouse Full Life Resource and Power Networking Event! Open to First Responders and civilian business professionals as well. This event is always free for those who serve our country!

Our events attract a host of resources such as Fortune 500 Business Leaders, Ted Talk speakers, Medal of Honor Recipients, Professional Athletes, Military Leaders, and TV & social media personalities. The feedback from all attendees is always overwhelmingly positive and always followed up by the question “When is your next event?”

Our last event in March 2023 in DC attracted over 1800 registrations in which 71% were Post 9-11 Veterans.

Come for the networking and resources stay for the camaraderie!

The Veteran/Military Spouse Resource Event will have the same ability to power network with so many resources, but we are adding more: