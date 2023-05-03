Transitioning Service Members, Veterans, and Eligible Spouses Career Fair

When: Thu. May 18, 2023, 9:30 am – 11:30 am ET Where: DOES Community Room 4058 Minnesota Avenue NW Washington , DC

The Department of Employment Services (DOES) Jobs for Veterans State Grant program is hosting a Veterans Career Fair and Networking Event for transitioning service members, veterans and eligible spouses. The in-person event is on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. and will be held in the DOES Community Room, 4058 Minnesota Avenue NE, Washington, DC 20019.

The event will feature a panelist of employers from IT/Cybersecurity, Transportation, Administrative, Human Resources, Logistics, and the Federal Government. Panelists will give an overview of their organization or agency and share in-demand job opportunities, hiring processes, certification and licensing requirements, and career paths. Following with panel discussion, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the employers.

NOTE: You must bring picture identification to enter the building.

All veterans are asked to pre-register for this event by May 17, 2023.

Notes:

Email a digital copy of your resume to stanley.edmond@dc.gov.

Dress professionally.

Bring several copies of your updated, error-free resumes.

Don’t miss this opportunity that could lead to your next career. Thank you for your service and see you at the Veterans Career Fair and Networking Event!