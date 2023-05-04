Summer Blast Off at Wolf Trap - Vienna, VA

“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band: This program will include a concert of band favorites and a fireworks display.

When: Sun. May 28, 2023, 6:30 pm – 10:00 pm ET Where: Wolf Trap National Park Filene Center 1551 Trap Road Vienna , VA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band will launch Wolf Trap’s summer season with a program of concert band favorites including selections from The Music Man, a medley of the Armed Forces’ service songs, and more. A fireworks display will follow the concert.

Arrive early to guarantee a spot; the park will close at capacity. Gates open at 6:30 pm for Lawn seating. Fireworks viewing area opens following the performance, at approximately 9:30 pm. Fireworks begin at approximately 9:45 pm.

More details: