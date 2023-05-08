Virtual Vet-Vet-Café Commemoration of Memorial Day
Special Guest: Benjamin Pomerance, Deputy Commissioner for Program Development at the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services
When:
Wed. May 24, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
This virtual coast-to-coast program will focus on how health care providers in the public
and private sectors can work more closely together in order to recognize and overcome
obstacles that prevent Veterans from receiving appropriate end-of-life care.
Discussion Topics:
- Concerns raised by Veterans who decline VA health care and services
- Supportive services for caregivers and survivors
- Commemorating Memorial Day with veterans in palliative and hospice care
- Where to find vital resources available for the Veterans you serve
- What is a medical nexus letter, how it can help, and liability concerns
