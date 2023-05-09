Pact Act Claims Briefing- Colorado Springs, Colorado

The El Paso County Veterans Service Office will hold two clinic sessions: the first at 9:00 AM and the second at 1:00 PM on June 16th and July 21st.

When: Fri. Jun 16, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT Repeats Where: El Paso County Veteran Service Office 5850 Championship View Colorado Springs , CO Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar

To register and for more information, contact the El Paso County Veteran Service Office at 719.520.7750 or vet@elpasoco.com.

El Paso County Division of Veteran Services implements the PACT Act Stand Down Program to provide new and streamlined services to the Veteran community. The Program designates specific “claims clinics” to serve Veterans at the El Paso County Veterans Office. During the clinics, the Veteran Health Administration assists County staff, providing medical providers who perform Toxic Health Screenings for Veterans who served in PACT Act presumptive locations. These Veterans also have the opportunity to enroll in VA Healthcare if not previously enrolled.

The next clinic will be held at the El Paso County Veteran Service Office on Friday, June 16th, which will include two sessions: the first at 9:00 AM and the second at 1:00 PM. Another clinic will be held July 21st. All clinics will be held at the El Paso County Veteran Service Office.

Availability is limited, and pre-registration is requested. Please sign up with El- Paso County Veteran Services. For additional Veteran resources, visit https://justiceservices.elpasoco.com/veterans-services/.

