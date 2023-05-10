Skip to Content
Annual Tribute to Veterans at Playland - Rye, NY

Come to Westchester County's 5th annual Veterans Appreciation Day and Memorial Day Tribute at Playland, Sunday, May 27.

When:

Sat. May 27, 2023, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

Playland Park

1 Playland Pkwy

Rye , NY

Cost:

Free

Register

The Westchester Police Emerald Society Pipe and Drum Corps will perform at the main gate at noon.  At 1:30 PM, County Executive, Robert P. Astorino, will deliver a tribute in memory of those who have lost their lives in defense of the United States.  There will a helicopter and Osprey Flight demonstration provided by the U.S. Marine Corps at 2 PM (weather permitting).  The barbecue is co-sponsored by Fordham University and The Generoso Pope Foundation.

All Westchester Veterans are urged to pre-register for this event. Veterans from Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan), as well as any active duty members and their families, will receive a free parking pass and free ride bands or entrance bands.   A valid military and or Veteran organization/ VA Health ID card is required.

