Annual Tribute to Veterans at Playland - Rye, NY

Come to Westchester County's 5th annual Veterans Appreciation Day and Memorial Day Tribute at Playland, Sunday, May 27.

The Westchester Police Emerald Society Pipe and Drum Corps will perform at the main gate at noon. At 1:30 PM, County Executive, Robert P. Astorino, will deliver a tribute in memory of those who have lost their lives in defense of the United States. There will a helicopter and Osprey Flight demonstration provided by the U.S. Marine Corps at 2 PM (weather permitting). The barbecue is co-sponsored by Fordham University and The Generoso Pope Foundation.

All Westchester Veterans are urged to pre-register for this event. Veterans from Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan), as well as any active duty members and their families, will receive a free parking pass and free ride bands or entrance bands. A valid military and or Veteran organization/ VA Health ID card is required.