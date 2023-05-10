Memorial Day Parade - Washington, D.C.

Come see the nation's largest Memorial Day parade right here in the nation's capital.

The National Memorial Day Parade is a long-standing tradition in Washington D.C. that takes place annually on the National Mall. Marching bands, floats, performers, and Veterans will promenade down Constitution for this exciting televised event.

This year, the parade will feature military bands, marching units, and Veterans who will march from the National Archives to the Lincoln Memorial.