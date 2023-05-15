Online Caregiver Chat

We invite caregivers from all eras, all relationships, and across all locations to connect with their peers for support in a text-only chat.

Our caregiver chats are live interactions in a text only format -- all interactions are done simply by texting and/or typing your responses. Our chats are conducted in a safe environment using Slack. Caregivers can access the chat by using red-cross-mvcn-caregiver-channel on MVCN.slack.com from a PC or the Slack mobile app.

How to join Caregiver Chats on Slack: