Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Team RWB Memorial Miles - Pearl, MS

Join the Nation’s Leading Health and Wellness Community for Veterans.

When:

Sat. May 27, 2023, 8:00 am – 9:00 am MT

Where:

1 Braves Blvd

Pearl , MS

Cost:

Free

Register

Join Team RWB to honor those killed during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Freedom's Sentinel by moving (run or walk) as far as possible in 41 min and 2 seconds. That's one second per service member killed in support of the War in Afghanistan. 

For any questions email: whitney.thornton@teamrwb.org

 Memorial Miles — Team Red, White & Blue (teamrwb.org)

 

