Team RWB Memorial Miles - Wheeling, WV
When:
Mon. May 29, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
Heritage Port
12th Street & Water Street
Wheeling , WV
Cost:
Free
Join Team RWB to honor those killed during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Freedom's Sentinel by moving (run or walk) as far as possible in 41 min and 2 seconds. That's one second per service member killed in support of the War in Afghanistan.
For any questions email: paul.smathers@teamrwb.org
