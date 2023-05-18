Skip to Content
Memorial Day Ceremony - Anchorage, AK

Anchorage Remembers: Memorial Day Ceremony

When:

Mon. May 29, 2023, 9:30 am – 10:30 am AKT

Where:

Anchorage Veterans Memorial in Delaney Park

West 9th Avenue

Anchorage , AK

Cost:

Free

Speakers, wreath-laying, patriotic music, ceremonies take place at the Veterans Memorial on the Delaney Park Strip, at 9th Avenue and I Street. Hosted by the Municipality of Anchorage, the event honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

Hosted by: Anchorage Remembers its Military & Vets

