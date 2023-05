Memorial Day Ceremony - Dover, NH

Woodman Museum Memorial Day Celebration

When: Mon. May 29, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Pine Hill Cemetery 131 Central Avenue Dover , NH Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Join us at the Civil War Veteran Ceremony Monument in Pine Hill Cemetery for a ceremony honoring all of Dover's Veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of their country. The ceremony will include a presentation of colors and addresses by local Veterans and the executive director.

contact@woodmanmuseum.org

Woodman Museum