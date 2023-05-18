Memorial Day Event - Rockville, MD
Musical Tribute, Ceremony, and Parade
When:
Mon. May 29, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
111 Maryland Avenue
Rockville , MD
Cost:
Free
The ceremony will honor and remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms and concludes with the annual parade. The parade will feature military and community groups, marching units, dance troupes and more.
- 9:00 a.m. - Musical Tribute by the Rockville Concert Band and Chorus
- 9:30 a.m. - Ceremony
- 10:30 a.m. - Parade Begins
The parade begins at N. Washington Street and Martins Lane, then heads south on N. Washington Street. From there the parade turns left onto Beall Avenue, right on Maryland Avenue through Rockville Town Square and left onto E. Montgomery Ave.
Free parking is available at the Metro lots, City Hall lots and Jury lot.
Phone: 240-314-5000