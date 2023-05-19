Memorial Day Ceremony - Iowa City, IA

Memorial Program at Park Road Bridge, Oakland Cemetery, and Memory Gardens Cemetery

The Memorial Day ceremony is returning to Iowa City after a three-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ceremonial events will kick off at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Park Road Bridge, where soldiers and sailors lost at sea will be honored.

At 9:30 a.m. Oakland Cemetery will host a memorial program. This event will take place near the cemetery entrance at 1000 Brown Street.

The day’s events will continue at 11 a.m. with a ceremony at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 2600 Muscatine Avenue.

The City thanks the Johnson County Military Affairs Association and American Legion Post 17 and Auxiliary for making this event possible.

